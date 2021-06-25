JAMB releases 2021 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results of candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted between Saturday, 19th and Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

The spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, announced the release of the results on Friday. The Board commenced the conduct of the two-week-long examination on June 19, in more than 720 Computer Based Centres (CBT) centres across the nation.

He advised every concerned candidate to check his/her result by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by them to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the Board and that their results would be relayed to them.

Benjamin said the results for subsequent days would be released daily, as it was gathered that the results released on Friday could not be done immediately on each examination day because the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede was said to be on field monitoring of the exercise across the states and could not have approved the release of the results in absence.

He said: “The Board notes with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, the Board would still review all the CCTV footages and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts.

“Extremely comparatively few results are being withheld for further investigation.

“In addition, the Board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct,” he said.

