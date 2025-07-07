JAMB rectifies FUTA graduate’s status after fake admission allegation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rectified the admission status of Jamiu Basola, a 2024 Civil Engineering graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), following weeks of controversy over an alleged fake admission.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in a statement issued on Monday by its National Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Ajasa, confirmed that JAMB had reactivated Basola’s portal and listed his name on the official matriculation list— a requirement for mobilisation into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“This positive development is a direct result of the decisive intervention by the NANS national leadership, led by the astute President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja,” Ajasa said.

According to the statement, Basola’s academic journey was threatened after he was flagged for possessing a fake admission, despite completing his studies and graduating with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.41.

“Jamiu’s academic dedication was regrettably challenged by a ‘fake admission’ flag after years of diligent study. His fight was indeed our fight, and his victory is a triumph for every Nigerian student,” NANS said.

Ajasa disclosed that the resolution came after sustained pressure from the national leadership and the South-West Zone D of the student body. He also acknowledged the effort of the FUTA Civil Engineering Department in writing to JAMB to clarify Basola’s admission status.

“This resolution underscores the power of collective action and NANS’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of Nigerian students,” he added.

NANS further stated that it would continue to monitor the case to ensure that Basola is fully mobilised in the next NYSC batch.

“We reaffirm our commitment to holding institutions accountable and ensuring that such avoidable predicaments do not recur. The lives and academic pursuits of Nigerian students are not bargaining chips,” the statement read.

Basola’s case had earlier attracted public sympathy after he took to social media to allege that JAMB declared his university admission invalid, seven years after he began his studies.

