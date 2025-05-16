JAMB: Our resit was better — UTME candidates

Following messages sent by JAMB to candidates to rewrite their examinations, candidates in Abia State were allowed to retake the exam today, while others are scheduled to resit on Saturday.

According to Chioma Marvelous Nnamdi, the examination went smoothly, and the usual issues with computer malfunctions were absent.

Chioma said, “The questions this time were simpler and easier to answer.

“It was better than what we saw during the last examination, and I hope that this time, I will succeed.

“During the last examination, there were complaints about inconsistent and confusing answers, which made many candidates feel lost.

“I thank God and JAMB for considering it necessary to correct the anomalies that occurred during the previous exam, where we were given complicated and unclear answers.”

Another JAMB candidate, Chinonso Eziekel, also shared his experience.

He noted that during the last examination, some candidates encountered incomplete questions and answers, faulty computers, and inadequate time to complete the test.

“But this time, it was easier for candidates. Those assigned faulty computers had them replaced quickly, and the questions were more straightforward compared to the last time,” he said.

Reports from various parts of Abia confirmed similar experiences, suggesting that the rescheduled exam was more comfortable for candidates.

A staff member at the E-test Centre, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU), Umudike, also commented on the improvements.

He stated that the technical faults experienced earlier were not the fault of the centre but originated from JAMB.

He added that the centre had taken extra care this time to ensure that the computers functioned properly throughout the examination.

