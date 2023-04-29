The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, stated that the examination malpractice level has decreased drastically.

The Professor of Islamic Studies stated this while visiting Computer Based Centres (CBT) conducting JAMB examinations across the Lagos State on Friday.

Is-haq told the students there is no way to success other than working hard.

Speaking on his assessment of the examination, He noted that it is going smoothly and perfectly well in Lagos.

The Registrar, however, said there were delay due to human error but expressed satisfaction towards the centres.

He added that there were pockets of places were there were issues on the first day but resolved.

Oloyede appealed to those affected, noting that they had been reassigned with immediate effect.

“The level of malpractice has gone done drastically.

“The Candidates should know that there is no other way to success other than working hard particularly Lagos which used to be used to be hotbed but not anymore.

“Having gone to so many centres, i can tell you that thee exam is going very smoothly and perfectly well in lagos.

“Yes there was delay due to human error. But it is smooth now. I am impressed with the centres.

“There were pockets of places like kwara, borno with issues on the first day but we have been able to resolve the issues.

“Those who had disruptions on the first day will be rescheduled.

“We appeal to the affected candidates and they have been reassigned.” Is-haq stated.

Speaking also, The Chairman, JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), Peter Okebukola noted that the 2023 exercise is taking place in 11 centres nationwide, adding that it is in the interest of bringing the venue of the examination closer to the candidates especially with the security situation in the country.

Okebukola added that the centres are coordinated by seasoned academics and university adminstrators.

He stated that the total number of candidates within which the Group covers is 337.