JAMB launches automatic platform for curriculum, accreditation, administration, others for tertiary institutions

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled a convergence platform for seamless communication on admission processes, curriculum, accreditation and general administration matters involving regulatory agencies, JAMB and various tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede speaking at the briefing and unveiling of the platform in Abuja, said the rollout of innovation would address the situation where the Board is inundated with letters and e-mails from the institutions and regulatory agencies on admission and accreditation-related matters.

The meeting was held with regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions from the North and Southern regions at JAMB headquarters, Bwari, on Monday, with Oloyede saying that from the 1st of January 2023, the board would not receive any letter from any institution or agency except through IBASS.

He said the Board has been interacting with over 2 million students through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) successfully; hence the desire to upgrade Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS), to a personalized platform where tripartite communication between an institution, regulatory body and JAMB could be done seamlessly and instantaneously.

Oloyede added that with the new Interactive e-Brochure and e-Syllabus System (IBASS), requests could be made and approval obtained for immediate implementation by a relevant agency or an institution.

He stressed that from 2023, JAMB would not be receiving written communication from institutions or regulatory bodies, saying every communication would be done paperless. He explained for instance that if the National Universities Commission (NUC) approves quota for a particular University, that approval would come automatically to JAMB for implementation unlike in the past where the Board had to wait for letters on the approval from NUC or the Institution concerned.

Oloyede said this would not only ensure efficiency in operation but would enable the Board to archive its records.

He further stated that the automation of curriculum, accreditation and general administration matters among JAMB, regulatory agencies and Institutions will provide personalised services to the institutions and agencies as only JAMB and the institution will be able to see any communication on the platform.

“We discovered that we spend our time attending to letters from some major stakeholders of the board and the major stakeholders are essentially regulatory agencies: NUC, NBTE and NCCE. Apart from these stakeholders, we also receive from 890 institutions across the country.”

“Essentially, the regulatory agencies appeal to us for approval of new programmes and accreditation of programmes. And what we receive from institutions is essentially about admission and registration or accreditation of new courses or quota issue.

“With this platform if NUC approves admission quota, it would be centralised in such a way that as soon as you see approved, everybody will see it and there is no need to write to JAMB.

“Before now, registrars of institutions had no say that they have been complaining that they want to fall to know what the what they are doing and a platform has been created for them they may not be able to effect changes but will see everything,” he said.

Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said in the last 6 years, JAMB has built a strong relationship with regulatory agencies and institutions of higher learning in the country.

Rasheed expressed believe that the cordial relationship has yielded many mutual benefits including the setting up of the platforms.

He stressed that communication as a tool for organisational efficiency can never be overemphasized, while commending JAMB for setting up CAPS and IBASS as that will improve efficiency and smooth operations of JAMB.

He added that the introduction of IBASS has revolutionised the admission process in the country and urged all institutions to make the best use of the noble innovation.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, said the introduction of IBASS and CAPS was the way to go as the nation requires digitization of all its communication.

Bugaje decried the failure of some polytechnic rector’s to embrace digitisation, adding that the board will soon commence digitisation of all its process including accreditation in all polytechnics nationwide.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, Prof Paulinus Chijioke Okwelle, noted that the platform will make admission process seamless.

Okwelle commended the JAMB registrar on the many initiatives taken to reduce delay and improve efficiency, adding that IBASS will address challenges and improve efficiency in the admission process.

He assuring of NCCE’s corporation to do whatever is required of it to ensure that the system functions.