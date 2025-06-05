JAMB laments rising digital examination fraud, says over 3,000 under investigation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has called for a more radical approach to tackling the menace of digital examination fraud in the country.

Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, who made the call in Abuja, revealed that over 3,000 cases involving digital examination fraud are under investigation.

He described the new trend as not only worrisome and sophisticated but also one that was capable of jeopardising the future of education in the country while adversely affecting learning, research work and national development.

Oloyede underscored the need for urgent action on these new and worrisome discoveries and urged the public not to treat the issue with levity.

He said, “Some people, rather than addressing the menace, are dissipating their energies on spreading unhelpful conspiracy theories and hatred while our future is being jeopardised by this new crop of sophisticated digital fraudsters.

“During the 2025 examinations, further high-level malpractices were uncovered, which led to the withdrawal of some results and the arrest of several culprits across the country.

“These unwholesome practices include: collusion of certain CBT centre/school proprietors to hack the networks of targeted CBT centres, thereby gaining control of candidates’ computers and remotely submitting their responses to the relevant local servers of the compromised centres as recently discovered by security agencies, to which we are profoundly grateful.”

Other high-tech digital fraud, according to Oloyede, included AI-enabled photo blending of candidates with those of their impersonators, many of whom are current undergraduate students; registration with combined fingers, through combination of fingerprints from multiple persons for a single candidate’s registration; and extension of Local Area Networks (LAN) from some dubious centres to remote “strong rooms” as well as pairing of candidates with professional mercenaries for the purpose of gaining access to the examination hall.

The registrar, while lamenting that many undergraduates of tertiary institutions are found to be involved in this nefarious practice, disclosed that over 3,000 candidates nationwide have been identified as either accomplices or beneficiaries of this extraordinary examination fraud.

He, however, expressed gratitude to sister examination bodies for accommodating the Board’s 2025 UTME resit examination within their tight schedules.

Oloyede also thanked security agencies, critical stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to the success of the re-sit examination.

In a message to sister examination bodies, the registrar thanked them for the show of support and cooperation and acknowledged the National Examinations Council (NECO), West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) for graciously agreeing to reschedule their respective examinations.

He also extended his appreciation to the security agencies for their support and commendable efforts in apprehending culprits involved in examination malpractice. He also commended the resilience of the candidates.

While thanking the government and the good people of Nigeria for their patience and understanding, assured the nation of the Board’s sincere and dedicated service at all times.

