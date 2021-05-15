JAMB extends registration by two weeks as UTME holds June 19

THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to commence from June 19 to July 3, 2021.

The board has also announced the extension of the registration exercise for the UTME and Direct Entry by two weeks to now end on May 29, 2021.

JAMB Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede made this known on Saturday after a two-day meeting of the board with key stakeholders in Abuja. The meeting was held following reports of widespread delay in the ongoing registration of candidates for the 2021 UTME and DE.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting said: “Desirous of affording prospective candidates more time to complete their registration for the 2021 UTME/DE, which was expected to end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The extension is contingent upon stakeholders’ firm commitment to deliver on their respective responsibilities.”

“Accordingly, the 2021 Mock UTME earlier scheduled for 20th May 2021 will now hold on June 3, 2021 while the main UTME will hold from June 19 – July 3, 2021,” it said.

The examination was earlier scheduled to hold from ​Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June 2021.

JAMB had on Friday said over 600,000 potential candidates were unable to register for the exam following issues with the mandatory use of National Identification Number.

