The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced examination fee refunds, free audiobooks and other special arrangements for candidates with disabilities participating in the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Board disclosed this in a statement shared on its X handle on Thursday, outlining the support available to candidates with physical and sensory disabilities.

“Every candidate deserves a fair opportunity to participate in the UTME, regardless of their physical or sensory abilities,” JAMB stated.

The Board said eligible candidates with disabilities would receive refunds of their examination application fees, while blind candidates would have access to audiobooks of recommended texts.

It added that other appropriate examination arrangements would also be provided to accommodate candidates’ individual needs.

“JAMB has provisions to support candidates with disabilities, including examination fee refunds for eligible candidates, audiobooks of recommended texts for blind candidates and other appropriate examination arrangements,” the statement read.

However, the Board emphasised that candidates must correctly indicate their disabilities during registration to access the available benefits.

According to JAMB, this would enable it to identify their specific needs and make adequate arrangements ahead of the examination.

“This enables the Board to identify their needs and make adequate arrangements ahead of the examination,” it added.

The Board urged candidates with disabilities to provide accurate information during registration to ensure they benefit from the support available to them.