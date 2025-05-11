JAMB: Anambra, Lagos top list as Police probe 80 over UTME malpractices

Anambra and Lagos States have topped the list of states involved in UTME malpractice 2025, as data from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reveals that 80 suspects are currently under police investigation for various forms of exam fraud.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday that the board uncovered fresh techniques used in UTME malpractice 2025, including biometric fraud, impersonation, and collusion with CBT centers.

“These include identity and biometric fraud involving combined thumbprints of candidates and impersonators at registration points, often in connivance with some CBT centres, as well as double registration and attempts by candidates to substitute themselves with others,” he said.

A breakdown of the data showed that Anambra had the highest number of arrests, with 14 suspects involved in 13 impersonation cases and one instance of picture mismatch. Lagos followed with nine suspects arrested for offences ranging from impersonation and spying to possession of mobile phones.

Other states with significant arrests include Delta with eight suspects, Kano with seven, and Kaduna with six—all primarily for impersonation and unlawful possession of mobile devices during the exam. Rivers recorded six arrests for impersonation and possession of prohibited items such as calculators and phones, while Ebonyi and Enugu had five suspects each, mainly for impersonation.

In a particularly striking case, Prof. Oloyede revealed that a blind candidate hired another blind individual—an undergraduate—to sit the exam on his behalf.

The board officially released the results of the 2025 UTME on Friday. Out of the 1.9 million candidates who sat the exam, over 1.5 million scored below 200—the average benchmark—on the 400-point scale.

The UTME tests candidates in four subjects, with the Use of English being mandatory and the remaining three based on the candidates’ chosen course of study.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE