Jakande’s legacy: Lagos deputy gov, Hamzat, emphasizes needs for responsible family institution

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday enjoined Nigerians to take responsibility for their families in order to build a better Nigeria.

The deputy governor made this call while speaking at a special Jumaat Service organized in honour of the first civilian governor of the state, the Late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

Hamzat emphasized the need for a stronger family tie, stating that Africans happened to be a community that looks after one another.

The deputy governor, while urging that never should the people of Africa allow other cultures to destroy theirs, said there need to put more effort into nurturing the families.

“We all come from somewhere, we all have our fathers, mothers, uncles and aunties. We are Africans not just the parents but a community that looks after one another.

“We should not allow other cultures to destroy ours, urging the need to put more effort into our families. Every religion beliefs in family and as Africans that is how it will always be,” he said.

Underling the importance of the family, Dr. Hamzat stated that the government was building infrastructure, but quickly noted that if the family was not intact, all efforts would not be meaningful.

“One can build bridges but what is important is the man, how do you build that man? How can a Nigerian be a first-class anywhere in the world? These are questions begging for answers,” he said

Speaking on the legacies of Jakande, Dr. Hamzat stated that the late governor had four pillars during his administration, namely: Free Education, Health, Rural-Urban Integration and Employment which he said were similar to the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Saliu Olorungbebe, tasked the government to implement policies and laws having to do especially with motorcycles plying the BRT lanes, arguing that if the Late Jakande was scared to do the right things the legacy laid down would not have been in place today.

“This is the time for our leaders to reflect on how the Late Lateef Kayode Jakande’s administration has impacted on the lives of the people, the Late Jakande made people become owners of houses,” the Chief Imam recalled.

He reiterated that the government should not be scared of implementing laws out of fear that the citizens would not vote for them, warning that doing otherwise would make the government not achieve its stipulated goals.

