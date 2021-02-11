Jakande’s death, end of an era ― Oyinlola

A former Military Administrator of Lagos State and former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has described the death of Alhaji Lateef Jakande as the end of an era.

Prince Oyinlola, in a statement on Thursday on the death of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, described the deceased as a true definition of progressive who was honest to the values he espoused.

“Alhaji Jakande was the father of Lagos State as we know it today. He represented the very best in humility, patriotic service and was a total Yoruba man in conduct and carriage.

“When I was a military administrator of Lagos State, he gave me very invaluable support and priceless pieces of advice. I ran to him on a number of occasions for help in that period of political tension and crises. He had a ready solution to every problem. He was never tired of giving me his shoulders to lean on.

“His death marks the definite end of an era. We have been made poorer by this death. His position among patriots will be very difficult to fill. I pray for the repose of his great soul.

“I commiserate with the Jakande family, the government and people of Lagos State on the exit of this great man. Almighty God will give all of us the fortitude to bear the loss,” Oyinlola said.

