Jakande worth celebrating at 91 for commitment to public service ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated former governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, on his 91 years birthday celebration, describing him as an elder statesman worth celebrating for his life of consistent commitment to public service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this, on Thursday, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, while felicitating with the elder statesman, who is popularly referred to as ‘Baba Kekere.’

Sanwo-Olu said Alhaji Jakande brought a lot of development to Lagos State as governor between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983, in line with the five cardinal programmes of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), founded by the late sage and former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The governor equally described Alhaji Jakande, who is also former Minister Works, as the epitome of honesty, dedication and service, who used his elevated positions for the betterment of the people he served, especially during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

According to Sanwo-Olu, former Governor Jakande is one of the few Lagosians and Nigerian leaders who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state and the entire country by delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The governor said Alhaji Jakande left with impeccable records in Lagos State, noting that it accounted for why till date he remained a reference point for governors, not only in Lagos but across the country.

“Alhaji Jakande’s administration introduced housing and educational programmes that targeted the poor, building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free education for all.

“Baba Jakande, within his four years in office, established the Lagos State University. His government constructed over 30,000 housing units. The schools and housing units were of great value to the masses.

“Having distinguished himself as ‘Action Governor,’ Alhaji Jakande was appointed Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha regime. He proved his worth in office by building thousands of housing units in different parts of Nigeria as Federal Low-Cost Housing Estates,” Sanwo-Olu recalled.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that Alhaji Jakande’s selling point was not only in politics but journalism, his chosen profession, pointing out that the elder statesman also made a remarkable contribution to the media industry as a respected journalist and media manager.

According to him, Alhaji Jakande used the power of the press to influence positive changes in the country’s social and political landscape.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, wished the nonagenarian leader more years of joy and good health for continued service to humanity.

