The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) has launched an app that will give residents of the state access to all laws operational in the state and simplify such laws for better understanding.

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy is a programme that aims to build skills, awareness, and perspective among young people to tackle challenges in various fields, including the public sector.

LJLA launched the app under the Capstone Project, one of the fundamental components of the academy aimed at addressing societal challenges.

LJLA, founded by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday at a press conference that took place at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, unveiled the EKO Laws App on www.ekolaws.com.

Addressing newsmen, the leader of the project team, Usman Adeniji, said access to laws and legal information had, over the years, been a significant challenge to Lagosians, noting that approximately 70 per cent of residents had for many years experienced a legal problem.

According to him, many residents lack access to clear and understandable legal information, with only about 30 per cent having access to legal information, saying that this has “increased legal problems, over-reliance on informal sources, and a growing workload for the judiciary, with over 30,000 cases filed in 2022 alone.”

Usman stated that the app, also known as the ‘Simplifier Project, was created to address “the challenges by creating a centralised and user-friendly legal resource that provides easy access to laws and legal information.”

He said the app, which would be translated into Yoruba and subsequently Pidgin, has information on such laws as Child Rights Law and Tenancy Law, among others, aimed at promoting law and justice in the state, adding that it was simple, user-friendly, easy to search for, and easy to navigate.

“The project called ‘Simplifier App’, otherwise known as ‘Eko Law’, intends to improve legal literacy level in Lagos State by consolidating all relevant laws into a user-friendly app (available on both mobile and web platforms), simplifying them in English, and translating them into Yoruba (first release) and Pidgin (subsequently).”

“The Simplifier Project seeks to bridge the gap between legal complexity and public understanding, paving the way for a more informed, engaged, and empowered citizenry.

“It gives access to legal information on what the law is actually saying. The laws have been broken down for people to understand. Our priority is to promote law and justice in the state,” Usman stated.

He, therefore, urged Lagosians to make use of the app to keep abreast of all the laws in the state.

