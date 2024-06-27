Residents of Jakande Housing Estate, Lekki in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to save them from the incessant flood in the area.

It was gathered that a resident of the estate identified as Mr. Shakiru died recently while working with some residents in clearing the blockage drainage.

Shakiru was said to have entered a covered drainage to clear the blockage but he got stuck under the drainage and died.

Speaking with Journalists on Thursday, residents expressed fear over the flood in the area as the rainy season is reaching its peak.

The residents said the flood always occurs every year during the rainy season but said this year’s occurrence is beyond the residents’ imagination as the rainy season has just started.

The residents expressed their concerns on how the environment would look like when the rain really started in July.

Speaking about the causes of the flood the residents said it is due to lack of good drainage system.

“We cannot sleep with our two eyes closed whenever there is rain, particularly at night. We called on our amiable Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to our aid and save us from imminent death”, Alhaja Fausat Olawale, a resident of the Estate told Journalists.

Another resident, who is a journalist, Taofeek Ibrahim, expressed sadness over the incident that has claimed the life of one of them, appealing to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chairman of Eti-Osa local government to find a lasting solution to the flooding affecting the area yearly.

According to him: “This is what we experience on a yearly basis but this year’s own is beyond our control, this is June, we have lost one of our own in his bid to clear the drainage, what will happen to us in July, when the rainy season reach its peak.

“We are appealing to the State Governor and the Chairman, Eti-Osa local government to save us from untimely death and destruction of our properties.”

