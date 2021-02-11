Jakande an exemplary icon of discipline in government ― CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Thursday, mourned the passing of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, describing him as an exemplary icon of discipline in government, visionary in administration, developmental in orientation and genuinely progressive.

CUPP said this in a release issued by its National Co-Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, pointing out that the quality distinguished the deceased elder statesman from those it termed “the current charade” of progressives.

According to the coalition, the late former governor was “a dedicated Awoist and a man of inimitable positive pedigrees whose character configuration should be emulated by the current generation of public office holders.”

CUPP noted that the first civilian governor of Lagos State, who served between 1979 and 1983 practically demonstrated how much could be achieved with little resources at a state’s disposal, pointing that Jakande shunned extravagance and waste in the office.

It said such action on his part exemplified transparency in governance, recalling the former Lagos governor committed his brief time in office to the advancement of infrastructural development of the state.

CUPP said Lagos State would have been enjoying Metroline transportation system for about four decades now which would have significantly eased transportation stress in the state, but for the rude interruption of the Second Republic by General Muhammadu Buhari and his co-coupists.

The coalition, who said Jakande was one who made Lagos State work for all and sundry and remained the reference point of what performance in office represented till date, urged the state government to find a befitting monument to immortalize the late governor with or pick a date as a public holiday in his honour as a reminder that a great man once governed Lagos State.

“Death is an inevitable end of man which no human device can reverse, but we must celebrate the life and times of those who have been a blessing to humanity while alive – one of them was Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande,” it added.

The coalition said it joined the Lagos State government and all Nigerians to mourn the demise of a great icon, even as it condoled with his immediate family, praying God to grant his gentle eternal rest.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

