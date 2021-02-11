Jakande, a great patriot, says Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, described the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as a true democrat and journalists of repute.

Obasanjo in a condolence letter written to Jakande’s widow, Abimbola, said Jakande worked tirelessly for the unity of the nation.

He noted too that the deceased served the country principally through journalism and through newspaper management before becoming an active politician.

“He served this nation principally through journalism and through newspaper management before becoming an active politician. It must not be forgotten that he served as an Editor of the Nigerian Tribune at a stage in his career where he acquitted himself as a positively-minded, focused and imaginative personality. Indeed, he steered the company to editorial credibility and profitability and this has remained a reference point in the history of the organisation till today. It is with similar verve and energy that he pursued his work at John West Publications which was established by him to publish The Lagos News.

“He was a master of the craft of column-writing. He also helped in the professional re-orientation of the younger generation of journalists in all the media organisations he had found himself.

“He would be remembered as a fine journalist and one that was greatly admired by the general public and his peers as a straight-forward and complete gentleman majorly.

