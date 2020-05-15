Jaiz Foundation supports FCTA with N3m food items

IN furtherance of its socio-economic support for the most vulnerable and poor people in Abuja, Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has presented the Federal Capital Territory Administration Palliative Committee on COVID-19 with food items worth N3 million.

A team of the foundation was led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, to the office of the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, represented by the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who received the items, including 300 bags of 10 kilogrammes rice, 300 cartons of spaghetti, 25 cartons of seasoning, 15 cartons of one-liter groundnut oil and 50 sacks of detergents.

While presenting the items, Dr Shuaib, who represented the chairman of the board of the foundation, Malam Adamu Bello, said the foundation was moved by the plight of the poor and vulnerable people who have been struggling to make ends meet in the midst of the pandemic, coupled with the partial lockdown of the federal capital city.

He said the foundation trusted the FCTA to disburse the food items to deserving people in conformity with the advisory of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In her response, the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, expressed the appreciation of the FCTA to the foundation for its solidarity and the confidence reposed in the administration of the minister, Malam Musa Bello and support by way of strengthening the efforts of the FCT administration on presentation of palliatives to the poor.

She assured the team of fair and transparent disbursement of the food items.

On the entourage of the foundation were Lukman Abdullahi, Umar Faruk Yakubu, Muhammad Salisu Mua’zu, Hajiya Sa’adatu Zakari and Mutawakeel Jibrin.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: 950 More Nigerian Children Under Five Could Die Daily Without Urgent Action ― UNICEF

It has been observed that unless urgent actions are taken, an additional 950 Nigerian children, mostly under-five years, could die daily from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts routine services and threatens to weaken the health system… Read full story

WHO Warns Coronavirus May Never Go Away As Toll Nears 300,000

The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organization has warned, as the global death toll from the disease nears 300,000. There were also gloomy forecasts from the US Federal Reserve, which said prolonged shutdowns to stem… Read full story

COVID-19: When Eye Glasses Become Important

SCIENTISTS are still deep in the research process of uncovering all the ways in which COVID-19 can be transmitted. Now, in a new study, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found eyes are ‘important route’ for coronavirus. The findings are challenging the widely held assumption in the earliest stages of the… Read full story

Why We Rejected Zoom Meeting With FG —ASUU President

The president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has explained why the union refused to hold meeting via Zoom platform with the Federal Government’s representatives, saying such meeting would not yield any tangible result as it would be difficult to control… Read full story

How 13 Members Of Crime Group, Shila Boys, Landed In Adamawa Police Net

Thirteen members of a crime group in Adamawa State known as Shila Boys were on Wednesday, May 13, paraded after they were arrested for attacking residents of the state. The newly-established Task Force to fight against crime in the state arrested the 13 members and recovered weapons as well as tricycles… Read full story

Why FG Should Stop Working Against Domestic Airlines

If there is anything that is standing for the governments in places like America, Europe, Asia and Middle East and other developed nations of the world, that thing is patriotism and the over protectionism policy of the governments of these nations when it comes to their own things… Read full story

Six Opposition Party Members Arrested For Distributing Face Masks In Cameroon Market

Six members of Cameroon’s opposition party, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), have been arrested for distributing face masks and hand sanitisers in the capital, Yaoundé. The six men were picked up at the Mokolo market, one of the largest in the country… Read full story

Pandemics In History: Was Nigeria Prepared For Covid-19? (2)

LAST week, some patients who had been isolated from the rest of society on account of coronavirus infection in Gombe State reportedly vacated the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, the state capital, to protest the poor state of facilities and treatment. Earlier, patients in the Kwadom Infectious Disease Hospital in the… Read full story

COVID-19 Isn’t Just A Respiratory Disease, It Affects The Whole Body

The patient had been relatively fine for the first 10 days he was down with COVID-19. Just 38, he didn’t fit the description of people at high risk of complications from the new coronavirus. “He had mild pulmonary symptoms that he was just sitting at home with,” said Dr Sean Wengerter, a vascular surgeon in Pomona… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Protests By Covid-19 Patients In Gombe

LAST week, some patients who had been isolated from the rest of society on account of coronavirus infection in Gombe State reportedly vacated the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, the state capital, to protest the poor state of facilities and treatment. Earlier, patients in the Kwadom Infectious Disease Hospital in the… Read full story

How Children Were Separated During Playtime In ‘Chalk Isolation Boxes’ As Schools Resume In France

Some heart-breaking photographs of nursery school children forced to play in ‘isolation sections’ in French schools have caused shock and outrage, the Daily Mail of UK has reported. The photos, taken in the town of Tourcoing on the border with Belgium, show boys and girls forced to stay away from each other inside areas… Read full story

Ooni Of Ife To Partner Afe Babalola Varsity To Produce Drugs, Vaccines For Coronavirus, Others

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has concluded plans to partner with Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) on a clinical research aimed at developing drugs and vaccines for viral infections with special focus on coronavirus pandemic… Read full story