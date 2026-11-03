Jaiz Bank’s assets rise to N1.69trn, as deposits hit N1.52trn

JAIZ Bank Plc has recorded total assets of N1.69 trillion and customer deposits of approximately N1.52 trillion as at September 30, 2026, reflecting continued growth in its balance sheet.

The bank’s unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, showed that total assets increased by 31.6 per cent from N1.29 trillion recorded at the end of December 2025.

Customer deposits, comprising current accounts and unrestricted investment accounts, stood at approximately N1.52 trillion, reflecting growth in funds mobilised from customers.

Gross earnings also rose by 16.1 per cent to N88.16 billion from N75.90 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit before tax increased marginally to N23.69 billion from N23.29 billion, while profit after tax rose to N23.28 billion from N22.88 billion, representing a growth of about 1.8 per cent.

A breakdown of the bank’s earnings showed that income from financing contracts increased to N45.87 billion from N31.14 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

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Income from investment activities stood at N38.14 billion during the review period, contributing to the bank’s overall earnings.

The financial results also showed expansion in the bank’s financing portfolios, with net financing assets rising to N305.25 billion as at September 30, 2026, from N246.77 billion at the end of December 2025.

Similarly, net inventory financing increased to N92.45 billion from N61.78 billion over the same period.

Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, said its expanding balance sheet and sustained profitability would support efforts to deepen customer relationships, broaden access to non-interest financial services and provide financing to businesses across key sectors of the economy.