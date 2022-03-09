Jaiz Bank opens new branch at Hajj House

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier non-interest bank in Nigeria has opened a new branch in Abuja at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, bringing its branches at the Federal Capital Territory to seven and total branches nationwide to 44.
In his opening remarks at the unveiling of the Bank’s Branch operations Wednesday, Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Hassan Usman said the Branch is meant to serve NAHCON and its environs.
He stated that the opening of the Branch was a product of the relationship between Jaiz Bank and NAHCON to ease the opening of accounts for intended pilgrims.
Jaiz Bank and NAHCON, in conjunction with State Pilgrims Welfare Board in the country, have established Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) to ease the hajj process for intended pilgrims in the country, and “partnership that will ensure a sustained hajj operation which will be beneficial to the people and open opportunities to make profits,” Hassan Usman said.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Ukrainian Soldiers Threatened To Shoot Us —Returnee Students
- Alleged Defilement: Baba Ijesha Weeps In Court, Says Princess His Ex-Lover
He noted that since the scheme became operational in 2020, over 4,000 people have been registered and profits paid into their hajj savings accounts, a confirmation that the scheme is gaining traction.
In his remarks, Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan said the opening of the Branch at Hajj House was coming at the right time that Saudi Arabia has indicated signs that there would be Hajj this year.
“May this good time last forever. May it never be closed to us again. Our partnership with Jaiz Bank makes us be part of history,” the NAHCON Chairman said.
He added: “We are learning from Malaysia. With Jaiz Bank, we are among the few countries in the world to join the scheme. The scheme enables people to plan and can say with precision when they are going for hajj.”
Chairman of Jaiz Bank, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab thank NAHCON Chairman for their support, saying “we are ready to work with you and cooperate with you.”
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more