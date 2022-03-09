Jaiz Bank opens new branch at Hajj House

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier non-interest bank in Nigeria has opened a new branch in Abuja at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, bringing its branches at the Federal Capital Territory to seven and total branches nationwide to 44.

In his opening remarks at the unveiling of the Bank’s Branch operations Wednesday, Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Hassan Usman said the Branch is meant to serve NAHCON and its environs.

He stated that the opening of the Branch was a product of the relationship between Jaiz Bank and NAHCON to ease the opening of accounts for intended pilgrims.

Jaiz Bank and NAHCON, in conjunction with State Pilgrims Welfare Board in the country, have established Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) to ease the hajj process for intended pilgrims in the country, and “partnership that will ensure a sustained hajj operation which will be beneficial to the people and open opportunities to make profits,” Hassan Usman said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He noted that since the scheme became operational in 2020, over 4,000 people have been registered and profits paid into their hajj savings accounts, a confirmation that the scheme is gaining traction.

In his remarks, Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan said the opening of the Branch at Hajj House was coming at the right time that Saudi Arabia has indicated signs that there would be Hajj this year.

“May this good time last forever. May it never be closed to us again. Our partnership with Jaiz Bank makes us be part of history,” the NAHCON Chairman said.

He added: “We are learning from Malaysia. With Jaiz Bank, we are among the few countries in the world to join the scheme. The scheme enables people to plan and can say with precision when they are going for hajj.”

Chairman of Jaiz Bank, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab thank NAHCON Chairman for their support, saying “we are ready to work with you and cooperate with you.”