Jagz hotel Ibadan reiterates commitment to highest standard of hospitality  

The management of the leading hospitality giant, the Jagz Hotel Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standard of hospitality.

The Group Managing Director of the Jagz Africa/Jagz Hotels, Ibadan, Lugard Agbomoagan, stated this while delivering his goodwill message during the 7th edition of the Justice Aderemi Annual Lecture Series(JAALS) held at the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The event with the theme, ‘ Politics of Federalism: Power Dynamics among the Tiers of Government’ had in attendance jurists, senior lawyers, among others.

Agbomoagan, in his speech, expressed delight at the Jagz to partner with JAALS foundation for the annual lecture, adding it represented a crucial moment towards the repositioning of the nation under the path of good governance.

He revealed that as a leading hospitality company, the Jagz hotel recognised the power of tourism in transforming society, especially Ibadan city, calling for the harnessing of the huge potential in the sector.

The GMD commended the Oyo State government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde for providing the enabling environment for industries to thrive, especially in the tourism industry.

According to him, ” Our state possesses extraordinary assets that remain largely untapped – from the historic grandeur of the Cocoa House to the serene landscapes of our rural communities. These treasures, combined with our rich Yoruba heritage and renowned hospitality, position us uniquely to attract discerning international visitors.

“When influence and authority are properly distributed among the tiers of government, we successfully attract global visitors, we create employment opportunities for our youth, generate foreign exchange earnings, and stimulate growth across multiple sectors.

“However, realising this potential requires strategic collaboration among all stakeholders. At The Jagz, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of hospitality while celebrating the authentic character that makes Ibadan special.

“While we thank the Government of Oyo State for creating an enabling environment for industries to thrive, we call upon private sector partners and civil society organisations to work together in creating an enabling environment for tourism growth.

“Just as the Statue of Liberty in New York, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Oyo State is blessed with various iconic places that are of good sight to the entire globe.

“We wish this conference tremendous success and look forward to the innovative solutions and partnerships that will emerge from your deliberations. Together, we shall harness the boundless potential of international tourism for the prosperity and global recognition of our beloved Oyo State.”