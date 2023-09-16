Another Yoruba blockbuster from the Director of popular Netflix Yoruba movies, Jagun Jagun and Ageshinkole (The King of Thieves), Adebayo Tijani, is set for release in November.

The movie entitled, “Ajaku Akata” is an action-packed story of betrayal, featuring Bimbo Oshin, Ronke Odusanya, Wunmi Toriola, Kanyinsola Eniola, Seun Akindele, Esther Kalejaiye and Beatrice Funke Ogunmola (BFO).

The intriguing movie reflects how the struggle for survival begins for Folawe, after she escaped death by chance and her entire family was killed in a day by a greedy family member. Meeting Mama Tee, Bimbo Oshin, provides some succour, until Folawe discovers a hidden secret, then it becomes a fight to finish.

The movie is produced by Ogunmola, the producer of Love Castle.

Ogunmola, a Nigerian-American is a lover of the Nigerian culture and has decided to produce her first Yoruba Movie. The Thorns, directed by Tope Salami, is another upcoming film by Ogunmola.

Ogunmola has produced an international award winning movie, Love Castle, which was released in Nigeria cinemas in 2021, after which the Memorial Student Center’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee (MSC WBAC) of Texas A&M University, College Station Texas, USA requested to screen Love Castle.

The screening of the film at Texas A&M University in celebration of Black History month witnessed faculty members and students who asked numerous questions about Nigeria culture at the end of the screening.

As regards the upcoming movie, Ogunmola said: “So we can say it was not an ordinary coincidence when Ogundiji, Femi Adebayo Salami, mentioned the word Ajaku Akata when he was giving Gbotija, Lateef Adedimeji, his first assignment before climbing the ladder of success in Jagun Jagun movie.”

