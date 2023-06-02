A frontline presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tein Jack-Rich, has congratulated Sen. George Akume and Femi Gbajabiamila, over their appointments as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu respectively.

Akume and Gbajabiamila’s appointments were announced on Friday by the State House Director, Information, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Jack-Rich, who described the SGF and COS’ appointments as well deserved, said the duo were no doubt round pegs in round holes.

He expressed optimism that the former Benue governor’ and ex-speaker’s antecedents as seasoned administrators, legislators and leaders, would come to play in the discharge of their duties.

Jack-Rich who is the President/Founder of Belema Aid Foundation said: ”Your hard work and dedication to duties have paid off.

”I am confident in your abilities to discharge any mandate and overcome any challenges because your patriotism to the Nigerian project is unparalleled,” the philanthropist said.

Until his appointment as SGF, Akume was the immediate past Minister of Special Duties in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, while Gbajabiamila was the speaker of the 9th Assembly.

