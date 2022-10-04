JABU inaugurates new VC, promises to sharpen entrepreneurship skills

The Governing Council of the Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji, on Tuesday, inaugurated the fourth substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olasebikan Alade Fakolujo, who pledged that the institution will sustain and continue its leading role in entrepreneurship training in the country.

Fakolujo who also promised the institution of his committment to improving the upward academic trend and turning it to 21st century university, assured a robust relationship between the school and its host communities. and town.

The new VC who harped his stewardship on discipline and justice, said he would strengthen the entrepreneurship strides of the institution, saying there would be retail outlets for some of the products.

According to him, “A situation whereby our graduates, after first degree or second degree, will be well accomplished and relevant to the nation and international community.”

“If we have retail outlets for some of the products and people buy into it, we can improve on the quality of what we have on ground, enhancing the entrepreneurial programme,”

The Vice Chancellor solicited for the support and cooperation of the university community for a smooth and successful tenure, assuring them of making transparency and teamwork the fulcra of his leadership style.

The institution’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Anthony Imevbore, disclosed that the appointment of the new VC was divine, advising him to rely on his academic excellence and God for the discharge of duties to develop the university.

“We seize this opportunity to wish him every success as the principal academic and administrative officer of the university. It is instructive to always remember that the motto of JABU is: ‘Knowledge and Godly service.”

“His appointment provides the opportunity to remind all of us that there are two types of knowledge. First, the knowledge that our schools, colleges, and universities teach us, which comes to us through our five senses: seeing, tasting, hearing, smelling and feeling.

“This knowledge is limited; it cannot find the human spirit. It cannot discover how the mind functions in the physical brain. It cannot find God, nor discover the origin of matter, the origin of life, the origin of force, the origin or of creation.

“And the other knowledge revelation knowledge which is contained in the bible. This brings us in contact with the creator. It explains the ‘Why’ of creation.

“It also explains the reason for man, the nature of man, and the ultimate goal of man. It deals with things that the senses cannot discover or know without assistance from this revelation knowledge,” Imevbore said

He implored the new VC to “Support and participate in the worship sessions of the university. Use his expertise to resolve the unduly high expenditure incurred routinely by the university in purchasing diesel fuel in running generators.”

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kehinde Eniola, in his hand-over speech, recounted the achievements accomplished in his six-months steward after the death of the 3rd substantive VC, Prof. Kola Sonaike.





“Mr Vice Chancellor sir, I am delighted to tell you that we have not fail in paying salaries, as I leave the seat vacated by Prof Sonaike for you to occupy. No salary is in arrears. I have also ensured that the staff quarters had a good aesthetic and staff had a voice about their welfare.

“A Taiwo handed over to the 3rd substantive VC, and now a Kehinde is handing over to the 4th substantive VC. I assure you that the grace of God is available here to support you in the assignment.”

The event was attended by the top management and Governing Council members, students and Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) clergies, the academics across the country, who came to witness Fakolujo’s first day on campus.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE