JABU best graduating students get automatic employment

The authorities of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, (JABU) has offered freed automatic employment to the best graduating students of the Institutions, David Oreoluwa Babalola and Peter Abegunrin, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.97.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kola Sonaike, who announced this during the 12th Convocation ceremony of the school on Saturday, said the management of the institution, offered automatic employment to the two students who have distinguished themselves as the best graduating students.

Sonaike disclosed that 511 students graduated from various departments with 25 students graduating with first-class honours, saying 202 of the students graduated with Second class upper, 213 bagged Second class lower, 70 earned third-class honours, while one person graduated with a Pass degree.

The best graduating students for the 2020/2021 academic session are David Oreoluwa Babalola and Peter Olakunle Oyegunle from the Departments of Computer Science and Law respectively. They both graduated with a GCPA of 4.97, a record in the history of the university.”

“We are bestowing our honorary doctorate degree on an eminent personality in the person of Sir Muftau Olakunle Oyegunle, President /Chairman of Council Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

“Sir Muftau Oyegunle has highly distinguished himself in commendable service to humanity. He will be honoured with an Honorary Doctorate degree in Insurance (Honoris Causa) and he will be received into the hall of Alumni of JABU.”

The Vice-Chancellor also disclosed that for the first time in the history of the institution, two doctoral degrees are awarded to deserving graduands from the Business Administration department, 44 are awarded M. Sc, 10 for M.A programmes while 9 MBA degrees and 12 postgraduate diplomas graduated during the 12th Convocation ceremony.

He urged the graduands to continue to fly the flag of the institution, urging them to be good ambassadors of the school by displaying the quality of knowledge obtained from the university and contributing their quota to the development of the country.

He said ” this Convocation marks your transition from students to professional and it is a stepping stone towards character building and social development.

“A lot has been invested in you by your parents as well as JABU. It is expected that you will be a good ambassador of the University where ever you find yourself.

“I encourage you to work diligently and contribute to nation-building. Be job creators, be active in the JABU Alumni body and be relevant to the work of God and to your generation.

