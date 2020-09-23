Ize-Iyamu says he’s ready to work with Obaseki
The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Edo election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has declared that he is ready to work with his victorious opponent, Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Ize-Iyamu disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday.
He also had a closed-door meeting with his party’s caretaker chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mallam Buni and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in Abuja.
Ize-Iyamu at the press conference said: “We are going to talk to everybody, we will bring everybody back. I want to salute my brother, the governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki. I am appealing to him to return to the party. In every family, there must be a disagreement.”
Let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out of the party. I made the mistake before and I have come to realise that it was a grievious error and I would not want him as a senior brother to make the same,” he added.
Furthermore, Ize-Iyamu asserted he is appealing to him to come back to the party where he truly belongs saying
“In APC, he’s recognised as a leader but the new party he is, it will be difficult for them to accept him(Obaseki) as a leader.
“So I am ready to work with him and all well-meaning Edo people. We believe that it is time we bring peace to our state, ” he concluded.
