Ize-Iyamu kicks off campaign, promises to focus on agriculture

The governorship candidate of the APC in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Monday, stormed the three Esan Local Government Igueben Local Government Areas of Esan South-East and Esan North-East where he vowed to empower and harness the agricultural potentials of Edo Central if elected as the Governor of Edo State.

In Igueben were he was received by a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters, Pastor Ize-Iyamu paid homage to the Onojie of Igueben Kingdom, HRH Ehizogie Ailuojerio I, in his palace and obtained his blessings.

Accompanied by his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, alongside other party leaders including former Governor of the State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the governorship candidate lamented the exclusion of traditional rulers in governance and promised to partner with the traditional institutions in the state to tackle the problem of insecurity.

He said that he will put in place policies and measures that will address the real needs of the people, including easy and secure access to rural farmlands.

He accused incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of running with a deceitful ‘Esan Agenda’ as a ploy to gain sympathetic votes, stating that the Governor’s actions in the last four years have brought no development to the Esan people.

According to him, Governor Obaseki overlooked the Esan people when presented with opportunities to include them in his administration and campaign, citing the replacement of his former Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, and the appointment of his campaign DG with people from Edo South where he also hails from.

He said the Governor has denied the only state-owned institution in Esan Land, the Ambrose Alli University, operation funds with his reduction of the institution’s monthly allocation of 256 million naira to 96 million naira, a move he criticized as an open attempt to cripple the institution.

Ize-Iyamu assured the people of his plans to harness the agricultural potentials of the region through partnership with rural farmers to improve their harvest yields and provide ready local and foreign markets for their produce.

On his part, Oshiomhole who was received with loud cheers from the crowd slammed Governor Godwin Obaseki for failing to continue with his administrative style of implementation of plans and visible execution of projects that provide relief to the people.

According to him, the incumbent governor wasted state resources on consultants and several Memoranda of Understandings that failed to translate into any meaningful achievement.

He urged the people of Esan to vote en masse for Ize-Iyamu and expressed confidence that his agenda is an original and creative manifesto that contains realistic plans on how to move Edo State forward.

