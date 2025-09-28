Iyanya hawks new album, ‘The Forester’s Son’ on Lagos streets

Nigerian music star, Iyanya, has taken a daring approach to promote his latest body of work, The Forester’s Son.

In an unconventional move, the award-winning singer ditched the glitz of celebrity rollouts and hit the streets of Lagos to personally hawk his album to residents.

The gesture, reminiscent of strategies often deployed by struggling or up-and-coming artistes, has set tongues wagging.

For a performer of Iyanya’s caliber, who rose to fame with hits like “Kukere” and “Your Waist” it was a surprising sight.

But for the Calabar-born singer, the street campaign is more than a gimmick; it is a rebirth.

“This album is the best thing to have happened to my career,” Iyanya said, visibly excited as he interacted with fans during the street activation.

Already, one of the tracks off The Forester’s Son has crossed the million-streams milestone across platforms, a feat he described as an affirmation of his new journey.

Iyanya’s career has been one of highs, lulls, and dramatic reinventions.

Since parting ways with his former manager, Ubi Franklin, his trajectory slowed, and the once-dominant hitmaker struggled to keep pace with Nigeria’s fast-evolving music scene.

At his lowest, he once admitted that he could barely secure a single performance slot.

“No shows were coming,” he confessed in an earlier interview, adding that he sometimes begged organisers to allow him to perform for free just to stay visible.

But things began to turn around when he staged a comeback with collaborative hits alongside Kizz Daniel and Davido.

The tracks not only reintroduced him to the mainstream but also reassured fans that Iyanya was far from finished.

The new album, he insists, is a deeper reflection of his growth, pains, and triumphs.

According to him, The Forester’s Son carries stories that mirror his real-life struggles and the resilience that has kept him afloat in an industry notorious for its unforgiving nature.

For Lagos residents, the experience was surreal. Videos circulating online showed Iyanya, usually decked in high fashion, casually dressed and mingling with traders, commuters, and everyday people as he handed out copies of his work.

The move has since sparked conversations on social media, with many praising him for humility while others questioned whether such theatrics were necessary for a star of his level.

Still, Iyanya remained unfazed. To him, the unorthodox rollout is proof that he is willing to do whatever it takes to push his craft and ensure that The Forester’s Son resonates with audiences far and wide.

“This is not just an album,” he emphasised, “it is a story of my journey, my return, and my promise to never stop making music that connects with the people.”

