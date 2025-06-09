Iyaloja-General in Ogun installed as Iyalaje of Ayetoro

As part of efforts to enhance leadership capacities at the market across the state and in recognition of her dedication to nation-building as well as exemplary leadership in business and community development, the Iyaloja-General of Ogun State, Alhaja Yemisi Abass, has been installed as the new Iyalaje of Ayetoro land

The Alaye of Ayetoro, Oba AbdulAzess Adelakun, while carrying out the installation at the Comprehensive High School playground, Ayetoro, disclosed that effective leadership in the marketplaces was key in socio-economic development of any community

Speaking through Asiwaju of Ayetoro, Elder Kunle Amosun, Oba Adelakun congratulated Chief (Mrs,) Abass on her new role, emphasising the importance of maintaining good relationship with all traders, artisans as well as sons and daughters of Ayetoro.

The monarch, in a release signed by the Yewa North Zonal Information Officer, Lateef Akintunde, encouraged her to promote unity and ensure peaceful co-existence among market women and men so as to lead to economic prosperity of all, praying that her tenure will usher in progress, grouth and empowerment in Ayetoro.

In her response, the newly installed Iyalaje, expressed gratitude and described the occasion as a significant honour.

She pledged to serve with integrity, fairness and dedication to the welfare of Ayetoro people in general

“This is a divine call, not just to me but in honour of my late mother, who is the first Iyalaje of Ayetoro, the late Adedoja Ojuolape. This event marks a significant chapter in Ayetoro leadership recognition and contributes meaningfully to national development,” she said.

The event was graced by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, the Beere of Awori land, Naimot Oyedele-Salako

Also present at the event were the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Adijat Adeleye, Federal Commissioner, Ogun State, Public Complaint Commission, Ogo Akinleye, the lawmaker representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon federal constituency, Hon Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, the immediate past member, Hon Olaifa Jimoh Aremu.

Others were the Babaloja-General of Ogun State, Chief Adewale Adesina, the Seriki Musulumi of Ayetoro, Alhaji Isiaka Abass

The traditional rulers present were the paramount ruler of Yewa land and Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; the Onijoun of Ijoun, Oba Gabriel Ogunji; the Alademeso of Igan Alade, Oba Gabriel Olalowo; the Oloja-odan of Oja-Odan, Oba Oyebanji Adetunji; the Olu of Imasai, Oba Lukumon Kuoye; the Olabada of Obada, among others.

