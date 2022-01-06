Iyabo Oko died, came back to life 3 hours after ― Foluke Daramola

Nollywood Actress and founder of the ‘Action Against Rape in Africa’ initiative, Foluke Daramola has confirmed that veteran actress Iyabo Oko is alive.

According to the actress who spoke with Tribune Online on Thursday morning, the veteran actress was confirmed dead by her daughter at around 11 pm on Wednesday but later told her that she shook her hand and came back to life some hours later.

“I have my chats with the daughter here, in fact, it’s on my Instagram page as we speak. Iyabo Oko is alive and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Ile-Ife where she has been living, with one of his children.

“We had rented an apartment for her in Ibadan when she was ill the other time, but she was relocated to Ife by one of her children so they can better take care of her, she has been there since then and that was where all these happened, ” Foluke Daramola told Tribune Online.

There’s also a viral video where the daughter of the veteran actress also confirmed the above story and urged well-wishers to pray for her mother.

