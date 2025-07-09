Iyabo Ojo’s daughter shares threat letter actress received before office fire

Actress and influencer, Priscilla Mkambala (née Ojo), has revealed a disturbing letter allegedly sent to her mother, popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, just weeks before the fire outbreak that razed her office in Lagos.

She shared on her Snapchat story on Wednesday a photo of the anonymous typed letter, which she said was delivered to her mother’s office on May 24, 2025. That same office was later engulfed by fire on Tuesday, July 8.

The letter, purportedly signed by a group identifying themselves as the “Aggrieved Group,” issued threats directed at Priscilla, warning that she would not enjoy her marriage to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, whom she married recently in a lavish ceremony.

The group claimed the family would be closely monitored for three months and vowed to disrupt her marital life.

“You put someone in trouble and you out enjoying giving out your daughter in marriage abi? O ma laya o. You can’t escape in the next 3 Months as we are out monitoring you. Watch out. We shall render your Daughter married useless and rubbish it with scatter. That your daughter will not enjoy her marriage,” the letter read in part.

Priscilla disclosed that her mother had been en route to Tanzania for her wedding when the letter arrived, and only saw it upon her return.

She also alleged that there had been previous attempts to sabotage her wedding and suggested that the office fire could be a “Plan B” after other schemes failed.

Priscilla noted that investigations are ongoing to unmask the individuals behind the threats and the suspected act of arson.

It will be recalled that on July 8, Iyabo Ojo’s office, located in Lagos, was destroyed by a fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

