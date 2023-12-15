Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, has strongly criticised singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, for accusing her mother of defamation and issuing a lawsuit threat.

Tribune Online reported that Naira Marley demanded a public apology from the actress or faced the possibility of legal action, citing potential damages amounting to N500 million.

In response to the singer’s threat becoming public, Priscilla took to her Instagram stories to express disbelief at Naira Marley’s audacity to consider legal action against her mother.

She began, “The audacity!! You want to sue? Sue who. Lmaooooo..clowns. In the cases you have in court for the boys’ catalogue and unpaid royalties, have you finished that one?

You want to sue who? When there are legit videos and evidence of your gang steadily bullying that young man before he died, Dey play!”

“Nigerians, y’all amaze me, sha, but I’ll say no celebrity should have their safety, career, or kids in the line to fight for justice.

That woman y’all are dragging now didn’t only come online to fight; she was legit at the police station back to back.

Now she was fighting for the young man who was vividly bullied with evidence from his record label before he died,” her post read in part.

Iyabo Ojo has not directly addressed the letter yet.

