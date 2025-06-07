Iyabo Ojo slams Tanzanian blogger for labeling Priscilla, Juma Jux’s content ‘stupid’

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed Tanzanian blogger, Mange Kimambi, following a social media post targeting her daughter, Priscilla, and her husband, Juma Jux.

It all started on Friday when Kimambi took to Instagram to advise the couple to lay low during Tanzania’s intense political season, suggesting their online content was a distraction amid the country’s national elections.

Addressing Priscilla as a sweet girl who has been warmly welcomed by Tanzanians, the blogger nonetheless insisted that their posts detracted from what she called the nation’s fight of a lifetime.

She wrote, “@its.priscy Your Tanzanian in laws love you. You seem like such a sweet girl, we have welcomed you in our county with loving arms but Tanzania is in a fight of a lifetime.

“We are fighting for our rights. We need our people to pay attention to the fight so we don’t need you and Jux to distract our people with stupid content that the government wants you guys to post. We are on their as* and we ain’t letting up so we need you and Jux to seat down for the next 5 months. After the election y’all can continue doing whatever you need to do to stay relevant and we will support you.

“Please don’t make us hate you our law, next week when you go to London we need you to keep Jux in the room and no posting stupid shit to destruct us from a fight of a life time and while you are at it tell Jux to tell his bestie @diamondplatnumz to also lay low for the next 5 months. We know you people won’t join our fight since you enjoy the privilege our government is providing you at our expense but kindly don’t derail our efforts.

“If you need to do kiki take him to Nigeria and do it there…Again we love you our sweet beautiful girl so don’t take this the wrong way, we adore you. We love Nigerians.”

Responding to these remarks on Saturday, Iyabo Ojo expressed strong disapproval, accusing the blogger of intimidation and disrespect.

Tagging Kimambi in her post, the actress said, “I’m appalled by your audacity! Referring to my daughter and her husband in such a manner, calling their content stupid, trying to drum fear and intimidation, this is unacceptable.

“As a parent, I’ve taught her to be confident and authentic. The Mkambala are very peaceful, but note, I don’t joke with my daughter.”

Ojo also addressed rumours surrounding her daughter’s wedding funding, clarifying that it was not supported by the Tanzanian government but followed a family cultural tradition where the bride’s family covers the expenses.

She said, “Regarding the wedding rumours, it’s not your government who gave us money, it’s a cultural tradition in my family, the wife’s family cover costs. I wanted an elaborate wedding for my daughter in Nigeria and we, Nigerians, gave her one.”

She added, “I’m an activist, and as one, I stand by my principles and fight for what I believe in, without insulting anyone or targeting anyone, True leadership requires presence and courage. It’s laughable that you, living in America, think you can dictate to my daughter and her husband, who are living their lives in Tanzania.

“Keep my daughter out of your affairs. She’ll post what she likes, when she likes, and how she likes. She doesn’t need you to love her. She is very loved and well loved. We protect our own….. Never forget that……..”

