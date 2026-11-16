Iya Efunsetan, Ishow Pepper’s daughter dies

Dr Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, daughter of veteran Yoruba actress Evangelist Iyabo Ogunsola, popularly known as Iya Efunsetan, and the late theatre practitioner Ishola Ogunsola, also known as Ishow Pepper, has died.

Her death was confirmed on Monday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and other members of the Yoruba film and theatre industry.

Olabimtan, in an Instagram post announcing the development, described Oluyemi as one of the closest people in her life, recalling their friendship and the qualities that made her special.

She wrote, “The incredibly beautiful and talented Aunty Tunde. You were one of the dearest, closest souls to me. Your laughter was a sanctuary, your talent was effortless, and your heart was completely pure.”

She further expressed her grief over the loss, writing, “The stage of this world feels so empty without you Dr Olatunde Oluyemi (Nee Ishowpepper).”

Olabimtan also prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul, adding that she would “forever remain the leading lady” of her heart.

Oluyemi was one of the daughters of the late Ishow Pepper, a veteran figure in Yoruba theatre. Her mother, Iya Efunsetan, is also a prominent actress in the Yoruba entertainment industry.

She was married to filmmaker and theatre practitioner Ayo Oluyemi, who is associated with the Ibadan Metropolitan College of Theatre Arts and Cinematography.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been disclosed.