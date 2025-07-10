Iya Adinni of Yorubaland, Adekola, mourns Oba Olakulehin, celebrates Olubadan-designate, Ladoja

THE Iya Adinni of Yorubaland, Alhaja Sekinat Adekola, has condoled with the Olakulehin family, the dynasty of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, as well as to the people of Ibadan and the Oyo State government, following the traditional ruler’s passing.

In a tribute released in Ibadan on behalf of the Adekola family, Alhaja Adekola recalled the warm relationship shared between the late Oba and her family.

She highlighted the thoughtful royal gestures made during her 90th birthday celebration as enduring symbols of the bond between the two families.

“Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was a loving father, a cheerful giver, a unifier and a promoter of peace who deeply cherished the progress and development of Ibadan,” she said.

Alhaja Adekola also remembered the strong connection between the late monarch and her late husband, Justice Nurudeen Adekola, especially noting the monarch’s role in facilitating the tarring of the Alalubosa Road.

She prayed for the monarch’s eternal rest, describing him as a royal father who stood firmly for justice, fairness and equality, particularly in his opposition to land grabbing.

“Though Oba Olakulehin’s reign lasted just one year, it was impactful, memorable and glorious for the city of Ibadan,” she added.

In a related message, Alhaja Adekola congratulated the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

Describing him as a leader with a unique destiny spanning business, politics and traditional leadership, she expressed confidence that his reign as the 44th Olubadan would usher in an era of unprecedented peace, development and prosperity for Ibadanland, Oyo State and the entire Yorubaland.

“Ibadan is once again blessed with a well-rounded achiever, a statesman with vast experience, exposure and education to accelerate the city’s development,” she stated.

Alhaja Adekola asked Allah to grant the long-standing aspiration for the creation of Ibadan State during Oba Ladoja’s reign.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE