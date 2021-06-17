Iwo road crisis: We’ll review Park management system, rid area of cultists ― Makinde

Following Wednesday’s crisis at Iwo Road, Ibadan, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised to rid the area of cultists as well as review the state’s transport managers known as Park Management System (PMS).

Makinde made known these line of actions when, on Thursday, he toured the Iwo Road scene of the violence.

While condemning Wednesday’s violence, Makinde vowed to ensure that all those behind the Iwo Road incident is brought to book.

In the meantime, the Oyo governor said he had ordered investigations into the crisis.

With some phone sellers being victims in the crisis, Makinde said he will meet with them to determine what form of assistance they will receive.

Makinde said: “I visited the scene of the Iwo Road incident this morning. The loss of lives during the incident that occurred is unfortunate and should never have happened.

“I give you my word that we will ensure that everyone involved in the dastardly act is brought to book.

“I have ordered investigations. In the meantime, we will sanitise the area behind Iwo Road where cultists congregate and review the Park Management System.

“We have also informed the phone sellers to choose representatives who will discuss how we can assist them.”

