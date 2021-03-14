IWD2021: ActionAid Nigeria urges FG to empower more women, girlchild

Federal government has been called upon to provide more platform for the empowerment of women and girl child in the country.

The Country Director of Action Aid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi who made the call, described the celebration of the International women day as a strong reminder of struggle of Nigerian women, the hardest hit by social and economic disruptions caused by covid nineteen.

According to her, many nigeria women lost their jobs and became saddled with the responsibility of caring for sick family and providing the needs of the vulnerable saying reports of domestic violence doubled and almost paralyzed support system for survivors of violence.

The Country Director, lamented on how women are the primary targets in security situations and called for adoption of a care centered approach to ensure the well being of women in the country.

Mrs Obi appealed to the federal government to set a realistic timeline for the National Identity Number (NIN) to prevent confusion and overcrowding in public places.

She stressed the need for the National primary health care development agency to ensure it’s multifaceted approach to registration and administration of covid nineteen vaccine and recognize citizens in excluded community.

While calling for the overhauling and restructuring of security system she advised states government to patronize improved security of chidren adding that, government and anti corruption agencies must ensure the implementation of emergency fund, a management protocol, and bring defaulters to book.

