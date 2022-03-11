IWD: mPharma launches 10k women initiative to strengthen fight against cervical cancer

To commemorate international women’s day, mPharma, a technology driven healthcare company launched it’s ‘Ten Thousand Women Initiative’ (TTWI), which was held at the Radisson hotel, Ikeja.

The campaign will focus on improving public awareness, o er free HPV DNA screening and access to vaccines for the Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV) related cancers and diseases.

The company seeks to re-imagine the prevention, screening and treatment of cervical cancer across Africa. mPharma is partnering with key industry stakeholders including MSD, Synlab, Arrive alive, Lily hospitals, among others, to drive this initiative. This joint effort will prove effective in the fight against cervical cancer. The 10,000 women campaign which launched in Ghana in September 2021 has already provided free screenings to over 3,000 women across Ghana since it launched.

Johnnie Allotey, VP of Diagnostics at mPharma, said, “Our idea is to have a potential blueprint for policy makers to see what it will look like to have a national screening program as well as a national vaccination programme which will greatly impact women who i believe greatly are the doyens of our African society.

“Today being international women’s day let me take this opportunity to wish all our women great luck and I honestly believe that for every woman cervical cancer screening is the way to go.”

Also present at the launch, Professor Rose Anorlu, Professor of Obstetrics and gynecology, CMUL/LUTH said, “I am very happy about this programme because of the 10,000 women that are going to be screened free of charge; 6,000 in Ghana and 4,000 in Nigeria. It’s going to be a very good programme. In the first case is because we have HPV screening which is the in-thing now and a lot of countries are using it at their primary screenings. It’s also a way of doing point of care. The patients or women will come, they get screened and they also get treatment at the same time if possible. So I am very happy about this. I know with time we are going to have a lot of women getting screened and this is also in line with WHO 1970 programme in eliminating cervical cancer in the world.”

Okpala, Team lead Histopathology at Synlab, who was also in attendance said, “the 10,000 initiative by mPharma was such an educative programme. I already know some things about HPV but then coming on this programme today increased my wealth of knowledge at least, I know where women can get vaccinated, I know the laws and I know the rules guiding women, and about HPV screening and so today I am proud to say i am going to become an ambassador of cervical cancer screening and the HPV vaccination because I have gotten more knowledge ever that i had before. Thanks to mPharma .”

Also, Dr Maame Antwi Gyamfi, Laboratory Director at Arrive Alive diagnostics and imaging said, “Arrive Alive Diagnostics and Imaging is happy to partner with mPharma as a partner laboratory for the 10,000 HPV screening initiative. This is a great initiative in view of the impact of cervical cancer on women in Africa and its prevalence in Nigeria. So we can’t wait to increase coverage, we can’t wait to make an impact in the diagnostics and treatment of cervical cancer in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, Tolu Ogundemuren, Global Marketing Manager, Primary health services, described the Campaign as the company’s most significant commitment to women’s health. He said; “The campaign aims to normalise screening for HPV, the most common risk factor being Cervical Cancer, as well as over women access to affordable treatment and vaccination options. Cervical cancer is the 2nd most common cancer in many African countries, including Nigeria. Sadly, diagnosis and treatment remain out of reach – medically and financially – for most women. When available, they are often accessed too late when the women are in an advanced stage of disease, resulting in emotional distress and lost hope for the women and their families. With this campaign we can help re-imagine this journey, lighten the burden and help ease the path for millions of people across Africa.”

The collaboration builds on mPharma’s ongoing mission to build an Africa in good health by constantly shaping new health care solutions that improve treatment standards for every African.

