IWD: I stand solidly with women ― Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, described last week’s rejection of the Bill to reserve special seats for Women at the National and State Houses of Assembly as a great setback, saying “I identify with our womenfolk”

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor who identified with the womenfolks as the World marks the International Women’s Day, urging them not to relent in their struggle to break the gender equity bias.

Akeredolu who saluted the lawmakers for revisiting the bill, assuring that hope is not lost to break the yokes of oppression against women, urging them to remain focused and be hopeful in the journey saying the journey to the final berth of the most desirable moment shall remain undaunted.

He said: “Remain focused. And, it is, undoubtedly, a sting of despair that there are still, fundamental existential challenges confronting us all in this journey. Specifically, last week’s rejection of the Bill by the Senate to create the required leverage for our Women is unarguable, a great disincentive.

“Without prejudice to the sense of judgement of the Senate, we have, as a Nation, embarked on an insidious self-denying trip. It is a great setback because we have disrobed ourselves of an ample opportunity for progress and development. The World is watching.

“I am convinced, extraneous issues may have been allowed an uncanny space in taking a decision on that Bill. We have moved backwards in the most indiscernibly inexplicable manner. We have taken a painful decision that seeks to insulate and detach wider, our dear Nation from Modernity.”

Akeredolu said further that “In unambiguous terms, our Women have come of age; their virtuous and indelible marks of honour as well as dexterous individual determinations, not only toward self-development but their displayed benevolence and compassion for humanity are huge narratives that cannot be discountenanced by society.

“Examples abound in limitless counts all over Nigeria. We cannot all be oblivious of the exploits of our Mothers, Wives, Sisters and Daughters. If not now, when can we be proud of this great breed and species of humans? How else do we intend to show gratitude to God?

“At this point, I must salute the courage of the House of Representatives that has demonstrated its readiness to align with the mood of the Nation.

“The Green Chambers, by the decision to revisit the Bill clearly shows that all hope is not lost, after all. I, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN shall, alongside persons of likeminded, leverage on this window of hope to break the yokes of oppression against Women.

He, however, said: “Proudly, I stand solidly with women on this course and many others to liberate women from the artificial barricades and shackles constructed by men and the society at large.

“Not even the challenge of the seemingly natural mien of needless envy that pervades the womenfolk itself can discourage me. With shrewd determination, ceaseless display of courage and candour we shall all together, overcome this challenge that seeks to hold down our Women from advancement.”

