I’ve told minister that lecturers won’t submit BVN for salary payment, says ASUU president

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has officially rejected the directive of the Federal Government asking members of the union to submit their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) to the bursary departments of their respective universities as a process to effect the payment of their two-month salaries.

It said members still stand on their decision of non-participation in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for government workers by the Federal Government let alone submission of BVNs.

President of the union, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi, made this disclosure on Monday in an interview with Tribune Online.

While confirming receiving a circular last Friday from the Minister of Labour and Employment through the National Universities Commission (NUC) that members should submit their BVNs to their respective university bursary departments, he said the union’s response to the circular which is ‘No to the directive’ would get to the minister today, Monday.

He noted that he had earlier called the minister on phone and registered the union’s displeasure to the new directive, adding that the president did not attach any condition when he ordered for the payment of their seized salaries.

“But those who are managing the IPPIS funds just decided on their own to use the opportunity to ask us to submit our BVNs which is to change the president order. But we as ASUU will not submit any BVNs and that is our resolution on the matter,” ASUU boss noted.

When he was asked how long could ASUU hold on to this position, Prof Ogunyemi said until there is a new proposal from the government as ASUU is strongly convinced of its position and argument as a better option for Nigerian university system.

According to him, IPPIS is not in the best interest of the university system anywhere globally.

“The policy is not originally designed for the university system because it will surrender the system to whims of the civil service.

“So, ASUU will never succumb to any intimidation from the government. We are sure that along the line, the reason will prevail on the issue of IPPIS.”

