“The relationship between my wife and I has degenerated and our home is in shambles.

We do not see eye to eye and this has been going on for the past 10 years.

Sex has become a taboo in our marriage, while as the head of the home, I now struggle with the house chores since my wife has handed off her responsibilities.”

These are some of the evidence given by a man, Sunday Ayeni, against his wife, Ayo Ayeni, at Grade A Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Sunday dragged his wife to court, praying for divorce on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

According to him, he detested going home after closing hours, because their home was always too hot for comfort.

Sunday stated that his marriage to Ayo was filled with crises and unrest, adding that he was tired of fighting almost every day.

He told the court that his family members and their church members had made several attempts in mediating in their differences, but that his wife always frustrated their efforts.

Ayo did not make an appearance in court despite being served court summonses.

Sunday in his testimony said: “My wife and I had our marriage solemnised in the church, but I must confess that contrary to expectation, it is filled with crises.

“Ayo has refused to be submissive to me. She loves to exert authority in the home and always insists on having her way.





“She fights and humiliates me in the presence of our children. She is obviously not a good example to them.

“My wife has made my life miserable for more than a decade now and I am frustrated.

“The more our family members try to end our crises and reconcile us, the more the gap Ayo created in our relationship.

“She likewise rubbished every attempt made by our church members in seeing to it that peace reigned between us.

“My affection for my wife has waned. I no longer find sex with her appealing.

“Ayo, to prove how rebellious she is, handed off carrying out the house chores.

“I both struggle to ensure there is food in the home as the breadwinner and carry out the house chores.

“My lord, I cannot continue with such a rebellious woman.

“It is clear that Ayo and I are a mismatch. Our marriage is a mistake.

“I plead with this honourable court to end our relationship.

“I will be responsible for our children’s upkeep.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case and ordered that a fresh hearing notice be issued and served the defendant.

