 I’ve proved that not all politicians are liars, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said the manner at which he presided over the reign of governance in the state so far is an evidence that not all politicians are liars.

He also said if reelected for another term, Akure, the state capital, will be connected to the global economy.

In a similar vein, the Deji of Akure and paramount ruler of Akure kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has described the governor as a noiseless achiever, saying “I never knew he could perform meritoriously as he did despite the bogus debts he inherited from his predecessor.”

Oba Aladelusi also described Akeredolu as a man that is too frank and sincere for the political system that operates in Nigeria, adding that “a straightforward man like you can only be encouraged by what tomorrow will say about your today.”

Speaking when he hosted the governor and his campaign team in his palace on Tuesday, the traditional ruler said Akeredolu has fulfilled his promises to the people of Akure kingdom, adding that “whoever says Governor Akeredolu has not performed, particularly in Akure would only be lying on what is visible.

“When Governor Akeredolu assumed office amid inherited debts running into billions, many people thought he wouldn’t perform. I wrote him off myself because he inherited a scaring debt. He inherited six months of unpaid salaries but today, he has almost completely paid all the arrears.

“I want to say without any fear or favour that our governor is too honest, frank and straightforward for the Nigerian political environment. People like you only work for tomorrow, not today.

“Anyone that says Mr.Talk and Do didn’t perform in Akure is only lying. His work is all over the places. I never knew he could do much. But to my surprise, what he has done is even more than what those who met surplus did.

“Anyone that love Akure and believes in Akure, I will always love. The Governor is the architect of modern Akure. Our hospital that has been long abandoned is now wearing a new look courtesy of him. He’s almost dualising the whole of Akure. Aketi has done very well and he has appointed our people into government.”