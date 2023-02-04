A senior advocate of Nigeria, Ebu-Olu Adegboruwa, has cried out over an alleged serious threat to his life.

The legal luminary, who explained that he has no political affiliation, called on Nigerians to hold the government and the security agencies accountable should anything happen to him.

In a statement he personally signed and obtained by Tribune Online on Saturday, Adegboruwa said he has noticed and warned in recent times over attempts on his life, linking the alleged threat to his conviction and advocacies for good governance, rule of law and accountability.

He said, “As I do not yet have the financial power to undertake philanthropic engagements to birth my convictions, I deploy my professional experience, knowledge and services to campaign for a better society, where justice and peace shall reign.

“This should not warrant any threat to my life at all, either from politicians or from the government. Power belongs to God. No human life should be worth the political ambition of anyone.”

Continuing, he noted that the country seeks a good leadership that will improve economic conditions and good governance, adding that such desire should not constitute a threat to the life of any advocate.

“All that the people of Nigeria seek is good leadership, a better life through efficient management of our resources, security of lives and property, durable infrastructure that will galvanize improved economic conditions and good governance.

“This should not constitute a threat to the ambition of any politician or indeed a threat to the life of any advocate. While my views and actions may seem to antagonize or support certain political tendencies depending on the divide, I bear no allegiance to any political party,” he said.

Adegboruwa added that anyone Nigeria considered fit for their votes in a free, fair and credible elections would also be his leader, vowing, however, to “continue the revolutionary struggles for which I have been trained and known, notwithstanding the threats. My life is in the hands of God.

