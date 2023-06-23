The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has denied the insinuation in the public domain that he is at loggerheads with the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, over his visit to the monarch last Friday.

Agba equally distanced himself from some articles purportedly written by some individuals as his purported responses to the Oba’s views about the former minister’s stewardship, when the latter paid a visit to the Benin palace.

Agba, who described the Omo N’Oba as a father not only to him but all Edo people, insisted that those writing such articles that were trending online were not known to him, nor did he sponsor any article or commission anyone to reply to the Oba.

Oba Ewuare II, it would be recalled, had during Agba’s visit to the palace on June 15, interrogated the former minister about his stewardship as a minister and his impacts on the state.

Agba, in a statement he personally endorsed and made available to newsmen in Benin on Thursday titled: ‘Disclaimer Notice’, said: “I do not, I repeat, I do not, and I will not have any disagreements with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin Kingdom, on any matter whatsoever.”

Agba’s statement reads in part: “I would like to address some commentaries and articles that have come to my attention, purportedly in response to the questions I received from our esteemed Royal Father, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’oba N’edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin Kingdom about my stewardship.

“Let me make it clear, without any doubt, that the commentaries and articles that have surfaced are neither sought nor sponsored by me. It is not my nature to join issues in public. He is not only my father but also the father of all of us in Edo State.

“However, unaware to most, later that evening, His Royal Majesty graciously granted me an opportunity to privately discuss and address those concerns, allowing me to provide clarifications and answers. Especially regarding how the provision for the storage of the artifacts was captured in the Budget, for which I apologized and clarified that was not my intention,” he stated.

The former minister advised, “those who insist on writing articles and commentaries, attempting to politicise the situation” to “discontinue this fruitless pursuit.”

