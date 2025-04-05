I’ve never gone home to sleep since my wife drew knife at me, man tells court

A man, Olabode, has dragged his wife, Olapeju, before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that it dissolve their wedlock on the account of constant fighting, infidelity, violence and threat to his life by the latter.

Olabode said that Olapeju was stubborn and that she refused that he had rest of mind.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant always sought every opportunity to fight him.

The plaintiff added that the defendant was violent and always threatened to kill.

Olabode explained that Olapeju drew a knife at him during a fight and that he had never gone home to sleep since then.

The plaintiff further accused the defendant of immorality.

Olabode, buttressing his words, stated that a neighbour once came to accuse her in his presence of dating another neighbour’s husband, which was embarrassing to him.

The plaintiff, in addition to divorce, pleaded for access to their children.

Olabode also sought an order restraining Olapeju from threatening and interfering with his private life.

Olapeju denied all the allegations brought against her but agreed to divorce.

Olabode, in his testimony, said, “My wife and I started living together after I impregnated her 17 years ago.

“We did not have a customary marriage, and I did not pay her bride price.

“I never enjoyed our marriage for a day because my wife is troublesome and always seeking every opportunity to fight me.

“We had a misunderstanding late last year, and she threatened to kill me.

“I reported her to her parents, and they mediated in our differences.

“I told them I was giving her the last chance.

“My wife’s irrational behaviour brought a strain in our relationship.

We hardly communicated in the home while I stopped eating her food.

“My wife has a loose character and carries out her shameful activities in our neighbourhood.

“She made me a laughingstock in our compound and neighbourhood.

“A woman once accused my wife in my presence of dating another neighbour’s husband.

“I was embarrassed and ashamed of my wife. She showed no sign of remorse after this, which got me angrier with her.

“My wife also dated some men who I worked for.

“I have her chats with them on my phone as proof.

“We once had a heated argument which ended in a fight.

“My wife, to my chagrin, drew a knife at me. “I stopped going home to sleep since then for the fear of being stabbed to death by her.

“My lord, I pray that this honourable court put an end to our relationship.

“I also plead for easy access to our children.

“I further request an order restricting her from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the case until May 7.

