I’ve got fashion fire to unleash —Ebi Stone

A Fashionpreneur, Abise Samuel Ebiminiwei, has said that he is coming into the fashion industry with a distinct style and brand to shoot himself to stardom.

Abise, who said his love for fashion had been from his youthful days; hence, the fulfilment of his long-term dream.

He made this known in a chat recently with R while divulging his dreams and aspirations.

Ebi Stone, who is a graduate of Marketing at the Redeemer’s University, explained that his course falls in line with whatever he chooses to do as marketing is needed in all spheres of life.

While speaking on the uniqueness of his brand, he noted that his ingenuity and creativity inform his style and that has been manifesting in all the works done ever since he delved into fashion.

