‘I’ve forgiven him’, Gov Bala forgives late Sheikh Abdulaziz

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has declared publicly that he has since forgiven the late Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Dr. Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen Tanshi, a highly respected Islamic scholar who passed away three days ago whatever misgivings between them.

The Governor therefore extended his condolences to the family and followers of the late Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Dr. Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen.

Leading a delegation of top government officials, Bala visited the family residence in Dutsen-Tanshi area of Bauchi metropolis to offer his sympathies on behalf of himself, his family, the Government, and the people of Bauchi State.

He described the late Cleric as a fearless preacher who was committed to the true teachings of Islam, justice, and the rule of law just as he also acknowledged that the state had lost a voice of wisdom, learning, and spiritual guidance.

Bala prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the soul of Sheikh Idris Abdulaziz Aljannatul Firdaus and to comfort the bereaved family with the strength to endure the loss.

In a significant gesture, Bala Mohammed also pledged to restore the Games Village Eid Ground for the benefit of the mosque and the late scholar’s followers.

He, however, declared that he had forgiven all past misunderstandings between him and the deceased.

While responding on behalf of the family and the Muslim community, Malam Yau and Alhaji Shehu Barau Ningi expressed deep appreciation for the Governor’s visit and his compassionate words.

Shehu Barau Ningi further reiterated the importance of the Games Village Eid Ground, noting it was a longstanding request of the late Sheikh.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE