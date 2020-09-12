I’ve enjoyed God’s grace for 39 years as Olokuku —Oba Oyebode

The Olokuku of Okuku, Osun State, Oba Samuel Abioye Oyebode was chief personnel officer at the Oyo State Property Development Corporation, Ibadan, before he was chosen to fill the vacant throne of his forefathers and became the traditional ruler of the headquarters of Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State. In this interview by KEHINDE ADIO, Oba Oyebode goes down memory lane, especially on his life as a former public servant.

Can you compare public service of your era with what obtains now?

Public service in our days was very strict and disciplined in the true sense of the words. These two characteristics combined to impact on the total output of each public servant. One can say the salary was not that much as we have it today but one will still realise that the value of our salary back then was commensurate with the cost of living. We were living a peaceful life without the kind of social pressure we see today. Our ambition was restricted to our sources of income; no room to cut corners; indiscipline was very rare. These are few differences I can notice between our era and now. But going by the advancement in technology, especially computer, I think public service works should be done faster now now. My assumption is based on the fact that everybody is now doing a whole lot of things on their mobile phones. If you want to do calculation, you no longer need a calculator to do that. Your phone can do just that. This is an advantage which we did not enjoy in our days.

What was life like for you before you ascended to the throne?

There is no doubt that I enjoyed my days as I have just told you. Life of a public servant was very simple. You go to office in the morning, return home in the evening to your family and go to bed at the right time. I am not saying that there was no social life. There were clubs and gatherings here and there. But they were meant for those who found fun in social life. I am very happy about the kind of life I lived before I became the Olokuku.

When did you become the Olokuku?

That was in 1981

What were the circumstances surrounding your emergence?

Normal processes of selection were followed by the kingmakers. It was easy for them because it was the turn of our ruling house to present the next Olokuku, according to the 1956 Declaration.

What is the name of your ruling house and how many of you showed interest on the Olokuku stool?

Our ruling house is Oyeleye and two of us stepped forward for the throne.

You will clock 40 on the throne next year. How would you describe the past 39 years in the palace?

As a Christian, the best way to describe the years I have spent on the throne is to give glory to God Almighty for His protection over me, my household, the palace and the entire people of Okuku. Without His grace, nothing could have been possible because He owns everything and has power over everything. If you ask me the same question over and over, my answer will always be gratitude to God. Any other thing one may want to talk about on the throne is secondary because God is the Supreme Being.

What are those achievements that your reign has so far recorded?

Again, I give glory to God because He has been behind the modest achievements which one can point to over the years. Let us start from the fact that the population of the town now is not what it was 39 years ago. God has blessed families with babies who are grown up now. God is still blessing us. A campus of the Osun State University situated in the town naturally brought about an increase in population as well as development. This is an achievement for which we thank the state government. Osun River Basin has ensured an improvement in water supply to the town to save us from water-borne diseases which could have arisen from shortage of water. In 1996, we also had digital telephone exchange here. I can recall that the event brought eminent personalities from different parts of the country to Okuku. It was a memorable gathering of who’s who in Nigeria back then.

The late fuji musician, Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, who entertained guests at the event, was said to have been given a honorary chieftaincy title by you. How would you describe that man?

Yes, he was my chief. I am surprised you have this detail. Anyway, you journalists are good at keeping records. It is true that Barrister was on the bandstand, and he really added spice to the occasion. Despite the fact that it was during the military era, the event was colourful and it underscored our appreciation of culture. Barrister was humble and friendly when he came to the palace. I can say I enjoy his music for his depth and occasional comments on public affairs.

Aren’t you missing your public service life?

After 39 years, I don’t think that question is important anymore. If I am missing it, what should I do about it after I have spent 39 years? Mind you, I would have retired if I did not leave in 1981. I am not missing anything because being a traditional ruler comes with lots of responsibilities. The workload is enough to occupy one’s mind to forget life one lived in the past. Being a traditional ruler is a service to one’s people until one breathes his last, unlike in public service which requires one to retire at age of 60 or after 35 years in service.

How old are you now?

I am over 80 now. It means I ought to have retired from service about 20 years ago.

Being a Christian, how do you cope with traditional festivals in the town?

I am coping well with my role as custodian of custom and tradition. But I must not forget to tell you that things are changing. People are enjoying their right to practise their religion of choice. There is no compulsion in religion. Yes, some people still celebrate traditional festivals but their number is not what it used to be. We are in a dynamic world, and we have to accept that reality.

Amotekun is now being used by South-West states to confront insecurity in the land. What is your view on the security outfit, especially in Osun State?

Personally, I am very happy that this outfit has united governors of the South-West states, despite their political differences. It is a good development which we should explore and extend to other areas of our life. The world can do better through collaboration.

Does that mean you have faith in Amotekun?

I have faith in it as every other person should have faith in it. We are talking of security here. Without security, there can’t be any progress or development. My suggestion to the government is that our local guards should be integrated into Amotekun to achieve desired results. Our local hunters know the terrain better. And this is an advantage which Amotekun should explore. This is just my suggestion based on what I know. Don’t forget that we are the closest to the grassroots. Amotekun would achieve results if high priority is given to intelligence gathering. Honestly, effective security is better achieved through intelligence gathering. As I just said, this should be given a priority attention.

How do you unwind?

I watch television and read books.

