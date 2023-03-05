By Segun Adebayo

AUSTIN Igba Ujene, Nigerian superstar plying his trade for the Leipzig Kings has declared that he has achieved his goal of playing at the highest level in the sport.

Austin, who is representing the Liepzig Kings in the 2022/2023 season claimed that despite facing many challenges on his way to the top, he has conquered all.

The superstar stated that although many people looked down on him and never expected him to achieve the kind of success he has now, ,he had to put in the work and prove them wrong.

He added that he is pleased to be disproving his doubters.

He said, “For me, more than a 100%, more like a 1001%, because I set a standard for myself, the kind of life I want to live, and even when things weren’t going so well for me, I kept on believing, dreaming, praying, and working hard, doing all kinds of jobs before I went back to my real love, football.

“To get to where I am now, there were many challenges along the way. There is a lot of affection, but also a lot of hate. I credit a lot of love, pain, tears, and failures for my success.

“Many people thought I wouldn’t survive two years and didn’t think I could make it.

“You can either accept what they have said as true or you can show them to be completely wrong. God is so good that I was able to disprove them.

“I’m currently playing for one of the top clubs in Europe, I’ve won numerous personal awards, all of which I consider to be major accomplishments for me given that I’ve faced numerous potentially fatal circumstances before bouncing back and doing well for myself.





