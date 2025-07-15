ITUC-Africa urges Nigeria, others to emulate Kenya’s new visa policy

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has called on Nigeria and other African countries to emulate Kenya’s new visa policy, describing it as a significant step towards achieving true regional integration, economic advancement, and unity on the continent.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, ITUC-Africa lauded Kenya’s leadership for taking what it described as “a bold and imaginative step forward” towards deepening African solidarity and advancing the long-held continental dream of seamless mobility for its people.

According to ITUC-Africa, Kenya’s new visa-free policy, which came into effect through Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 73 underlined as Legislative Supplement No. 44 and Legal Notice No. 93 on 30th May, 2025, is a landmark move reflective of Kenya’s commitment to the ideals of African unity, people-centred development, and economic integration.

The law, signed by Mr. Kipchumba Murkomen, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, exempts citizens of nearly all African countries from visa requirements, with Somalia and Libya being the only exceptions.

“We are excited about this progress by the Kenyan government, which is a bold and imaginative step forward from the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

“Additionally, we are hopeful that the removal of entry visas for persons bearing African passports will inspire other African governments to take similar steps and make efforts that facilitate the mobility of African people within the continent,” ITUC-Africa declared.

Highlighting the wider implications of this development, ITUC-Africa noted that Kenya’s new policy is not only a boost for tourism but also intra-African trade, skills mobility, cross-border employment, business opportunities, and cultural exchanges. The organisation pointed out that by allowing African citizens to enter and stay in Kenya for periods ranging from 30 days to 60 days and up to six months for citizens of East African Community (EAC) countries, the policy reinforces Africa’s commitment to the principles of the African Union Free Movement Protocol.

“This progressive move places Kenya among a growing number of African nations taking tangible steps to operationalise, in part, the African Union Free Movement Protocol. No doubt, this policy move would boost the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” the statement read.

ITUC-Africa also used the opportunity to recognise other African countries that have already embraced similar policies.

“Before Kenya’s policy shift, countries such as Rwanda, Mauritius, Senegal and Benin had already implemented visa-free entry for Africans. Earlier this year, Ghana joined this transformative trend by announcing visa-free access for African passport holders. We salute these countries, their governments and peoples,” it said.

The trade union confederation expressed optimism that these developments mark the beginning of a broader movement across the continent to eliminate artificial barriers that have long hindered Africa’s growth. “We are in a hurry to celebrate more African countries who contribute in advancing Africa’s integration and the genuine ‘decolonisation of our borders’ that were erected since 1884 in Berlin, Germany, without Africans’ participation, consultation and consent,” the organisation stressed.

ITUC-Africa reaffirmed that regional integration remains a critical component of Africa’s development agenda. It said the challenges of globalisation over the past two decades have demonstrated to developing nations, particularly in Africa, the importance of pooling resources and uniting efforts within larger and stronger regional economic and political blocs.

“The lifting of visa restrictions is a strategic enabler of the AfCFTA’s implementation, allowing for greater intra-African trade, skills (human brain and energy) mobility, business and finance mobility, tourism growth, cross-border employment opportunities, and social exchange. It directly contributes to unlocking the continent’s full potential while reinforcing its shared values of unity, peace, and inclusive development,” ITUC-Africa asserted.

Expressing pride in the recent progress, ITUC-Africa noted that such positive actions validate the longstanding advocacy efforts by African trade unions and civil society actors who have campaigned tirelessly for a continent that prioritises solidarity, regional integration, and the free movement of its people.

“This is a good step forward. Today we shall celebrate. Tomorrow, we shall continue the struggle for a united, safe, prosperous and just Africa,” Odigie stated.

In its final words of encouragement, ITUC-Africa urged African governments, particularly Nigeria and others yet to adopt similar measures, to take inspiration from Kenya’s visionary leadership.

“We urge them to continue taking socio-economic, human-centred security measures and remain firmly committed to the collective ambition of a borderless, integrated, and united Africa.”

ITUC-Africa reiterated its unwavering support for all initiatives that dismantle artificial barriers among African peoples, reaffirming its belief that such efforts bring the continent closer to “the Africa We Want.”