ITUC-Africa tasks African govts, others to end violence crimes against women

African workers represented by the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has called on African governments, regional bodies, and all relevant stakeholders to enforce zero tolerance for perpetrators of s3xual violence against women.

The call was made in a statement issued by ITUC-Africa General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, to commemorate the 2025 International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Across the African continent, conflicts and political instability continued to devastate lives, livelihoods, and communities. In many of these crises, women, girls and increasingly, men and boys, are subjected to sexual violence used as a deliberate weapon of war, repression, and terror.

“These heinous acts inflict deep and lasting trauma, tear apart the fabric of families and societies, undermine democratic institutions, and impede post-conflict healing and peace-building efforts,” Odigie noted.

ITUC-Africa is the umbrella organisation for trade unions in Africa. The General Secretary said the organisation is particularly alarmed by the persistent and disturbing reports of s3xual violence emerging from several ongoing or recent conflicts across Africa

Odigie listed that conflicts and crises in Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ethiopia, Nigeria have led to widespread sexual assaults in displacement camps, gender-based violence especially against women and girls.

He said these grim realities underscored the urgent need for robust action to protect civilians, end impunity, and hold all perpetrators accountable

According to him, ITUC-Africa believed that peace, justice, and decent work are inextricably linked, adding that Trade unions must be active participants in the fight for peace and dignity, ensuring that the voices of workers—especially women, youth, and marginalised communities—are heard and central in all efforts toward sustainable development, social cohesion, and reconciliation.

To mark this year’s International Day, Odigie urged African governments, regional bodies, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure comprehensive support and reparation for survivors, including access to healthcare, psychosocial services, justice, and opportunities for economic reintegration.

Among other demands, the organisation called for strengthening the protection of civilians, especially women, children, and persons with disabilities in conflict zones; Guarantee the effective participation of women in peace processes, conflict resolution, and post-conflict governance.

ITUC-Africa General Secretary urged its affiliates across the continent to continue to demand and champion responsive and responsible governance, including undertaking public education and awareness on the need for peace, tolerance and protection of people against s3xual violence, especially the vulnerable ones in our communities.

